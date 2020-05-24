Coronavirus outbreak: How will Mumbaikars commute with ban imposed on autos and taxis?

BEST buses are used by essential workers leaving common man with no option for commute

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mumbai, the administration imposed newer rules and regulations, which has increased the woes of the residents of the city, according to noted RTI activist Anil Galgali. He has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to revoke the ban on the movement of taxis and auto rickshaws in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has banned autos and taxis in an order issued to combat coronavirus pandemic in the state, a rule that has affected the common man, said Galgali. "When the movement of autos and taxis have been strictly restricted, how will Mumbaikars commute in emergency situation?" Anil Galgali asked.

Galgali said that other means of transportation like the local trains, Metro are also not plying. BEST buses are transporting only essential workers and do not allow common Mumbaikars to commute. Now the government has banned autos and taxis, which was the only option for the common people in Mumbai to commute, as every citizen doesn't have a private car.

Galgali questioned the government about the lack of alternative transport arrangements for the citizens. He expressed concerns about emergency situations and asked if people had to go to hospitals, how would they commute if a ban on taxis and auto rickshaws are in place.

Galgali requested revokation of the ban imposed on the movement of autos and taxis in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Transport Minister Adv Anil Parb, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe.

