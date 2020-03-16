Coronavirus Pandemic: Jurassic World, The Batman call off shooting schedule

The production of Jurassic World: Dominion has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filming was on in London since February, but work on the movie, along with other Universal Pictures projects, including Flint Strong and the untitled Billy Eichner project, went on a hiatus over the weekend.

A representative for the studio announced the decision was made "for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely." It's unknown if the delay will impact the original release date of June 2021. Actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be returning for the movie, along with franchise original stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman has also shut down production for two weeks over the Coronavirus scare. The Matt Reeves directorial is the latest Hollywood film to suspend shoot in the wake of the pandemic.



The crew was shooting on a sound stage in London since January and was planning to change locations to Liverpool and amid the virus scare, studio Warner Bros thought it was best to go on hiatus during the location change, reported Variety. It is uncertain when the shoot was going to end and whether it will impact the June 2021 release date of the film, which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

Previously, Warner Bros halted production on untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive. Other two films from the studio, Matrix 4 and King Richard, have not been put on hold as of yet. Disney Studio suspended production on its live-action movies, The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, and Peter Pan & Wendyand Shrunk amid the outbreak. Sony's Kevin Hart picture The Man From Toronto also followed suit Saturday morning.

