Coronavirus: Rise in cases constant; Mumbai records 52 deaths

Even as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases recorded daily in Mumbai has been more or less constant for the past couple of days, the city reported the highest number of deaths till now on Sunday at 52. A total of 1,244 new cases in the last 24 hours have taken the city's tally to 39,464. However, the state recorded 2,487 fresh cases and 89 deaths in a single day.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the 52 deaths reported on Sunday, eight took place between May 20 and 26. Twenty-eight of the deceased had co-morbidities, two were below 40 years of age, 22 patients were above 60 years of age and 28 were in the age group of 40 to 60 years. The total number of deaths in the city now stands at 1,279.

Even as the positive cases are on the rise, 16,794 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The total number of active cases in the city is 21,391. According to the civic body, out of the 168 dialysis centres, 19 are assigned for COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients. These centres, which have 105 dialysis machines, are servicing 332 patients.

A total of 2,487 new cases were reported across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 67,655 in Maharashtra. Eighty-nine deaths were reported in the state, of which 52 are from Mumbai, 11 from Pune, six from Nashik and one each from Latur and Akola.

About 29,329 patients have been discharged after full recovery across the state, which also has 36,031 active cases. The rate of recovery stands at 43.35 per cent, while the death rate is 3.37 per cent.

