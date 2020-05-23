Coronavirus: Sailing in rough seas! Dr Shervegar, a homoeopath, has been treating around patients for free

While most sportspersons the world over are looking for ways to practise or train during this Coronavirus-forced lockdown, India's Asian Games silver medal-winning sailor Dr Sweta Shervegar (28) is busy serving the needy through her noble profession.

Last month, Dr Shervegar helped counsel around 4,500 daily wage workers over the phone through an initiative by Navi Mumbai-based NGO Prabhat Trust. Across the last two weeks, Dr Shervegar, a homoeopath, has been treating around 250 patients for free, daily at different medical camps in south Mumbai. Such is her dedication that even a recent bike accident has not dampened her spirit.

On Thursday morning, while riding towards the Tardeo Police Camp area in central Mumbai to oversee patients at the medical check-up facility, Dr Shervegar's bike crashed into a divider near City Centre Mall as she tried to avoid an approaching biker.

"I was wearing a helmet but suffered injuries to my right hand and cheek. There was some impact on my chest too which was painful, so I got an X-ray done. After that, I headed back to the medical camp where there were over 50 patients, who had to be attended to," Shervegar, who resides in Mazagaon told mid-day.



Dr Shervegar

"As the entire nation's medical focus is on Coronavirus patients, it is important that other patients are not neglected, so I'm doing my bit to help in this sphere. I request other doctors to come forward and attend to regular patients, who are very scared of this pandemic situation," said Shervegar, a Shiv Chhatrapati awardee, who, after her silver medal show at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, came up with another silver medal-winning performance at the Asian Championships in Shenzhen, China, last year.

Dr Shervegar's role has been appreciated by members of the Shiv Sena, who have organised these medical camps. "Dr Sweta is here daily from 10am to 5pm. She is doing a commendable job. Being an international sportsperson, her dedication and discipline is exemplary, as is her medical knowledge," said Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh, Pandurang Sapkal.

