Coronavirus scare: Maniesh Paul helps his staff with advance payments, masks and sanitisers
Maniesh Paul helped them with advance payments so that they don't suffer any difficulty until shooting restarts. He also bought them masks, sanitisers and stocked up their month's ration.
Maniesh Paul, who is hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, has taken some thoughtful steps for his staff. As soon as it was announced that television shoots would grind to a halt due to the virus pandemic, Paul helped them with advance payments so that they don't suffer any difficulty till shooting restarts. He also bought them masks, sanitisers and stocked up their month's ration.
That's something we all should learn from and try to help out our own helpers at home as well!
Speaking of the COVID-19, the global pandemic has brought the entire world to its knees. From affecting businesses to daily life, coronavirus has brought everything to a standstill. In India, organisations have asked their employees to work from home, while film schedules have been disrupted and releases have been put on hold.
As such, our B-town and TV celebrities have suddenly found themselves at a lack of knowing what to do with all the free time, but they're figuring it out as they go along! From reading to chilling with family, catching up on films to playing with their pets, working out at home to cooking up a storm, our celebrities are making the most of their downtime and are staying indoors where it's safer.
Salman Khan: Salman Khan is busy with his hobby at home. Making the best use of his time indoors, Salman shared a video of him sketching. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done. [sic]" Interestingly, in the sketch the man and the woman have their faces covered, emphasising how covering up your face is an important precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Malaika Arora: No prize for guessing Malaika Arora's hobby. Its gymming, gymming and gymming. With the fitness studios closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 46-year-old actress has found a unique way of flexing her muscles - working out at the comfort of her home. Here's how she is keeping her toned body in check.
Radhika Madan: The Angrezi Medium actress is making the most of this self-quarantine time. She took to her Instagram to share a video of her playing the tunes of her favourite songs on a piano. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Making the most of self-quarantine! #corona #stayhome #staysafe (sic)".
Rakul Preet Singh: Excuses never burn calories, who knew home furniture makes for the best fitness props. That's what Rakul Preet did by using her sofa to work out as the gyms are closed due to coronavirus outbreak. She also encouraged us to do things that you never found the time for.
Alia Bhatt: Is reading your hobby? Then perhaps, this picture of Alia Bhatt can motivate you. Alia also encouraged us to stay home and finish a book. Want to read Alia's message? Click here
Disha Patani: All Bollywood celebrities are sharing pictures and videos of what they are doing at home these days, so how could Disha Patani stay away. The actress is spending time with her cute cat amidst the coronavirus scare. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote - "Me, passing my days at home like this (sic)"
Vicky Kaushal: Rakul Preet might be using her home props for her fitness workout, but Vicky Kaushal has literally created a gym at home. The Uri actor shared this picture on his Instagram account with the caption, "Work(out) from Home! #QuarantineStacking (sic)".
Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif tried her hands at playing the guitar. The 36-year-old actor in an Instagram video was seen trying to strike a chord on her guitar as she sang while playing the instrument. Kaif captioned the video as 'work in progress' and posted it without the sound. "Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe (sic)," she wrote in the caption.
Deepika Padukone: While others are indulging in their hobbies, Deepika Padukone likes to continue her 'productive' work. The actress shared a picture of herself using a face roller and captioned the post, "Season 1: Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare (sic)."
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Cancellation of shooting might have given Kareena Kapoor Khan a lot of free time, but she is keeping her Instagram busy. She is now making sure she remains as active as possible on Instagram. From sharing her childhood pictures to bingeing on lip-smacking food, Kareena is showing us how to make the best use of quarantine time.
Priyanka Chopra: She has already asked us to stay safe and also avoid shaking hands via an Instagram video that she uploaded a few days ago. And now, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared multiple videos as her story where she can be seen sharing her thoughts of being in isolation for eight continuous days. Click here to read her full statement.
Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of someone's hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected (sic)," he posted.
Akshay Kumar: With the postponement of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is at home spending time with his family. Wifey Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of her time at home as she struggled to focus on writing while Akshay keeps daughter Nitara busy. Twinkle wrote, "Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don't talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwriting spotisthebathroom (sic)."
Bipasha Basu: Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover continue with what they call their 'Monkey Love'. Basu uploaded a post that had two pictures and two videos where she shared how she is spending time with her hubby at home. And how they are dealing with social distancing.
Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit-Nene too is making the most of her free time by spending it with her husband Sriram Nene and her children. The actress took to her Instagram and gave us some insights about how she is spending her quarantine time. She posted a picture with her family relaxing on a sofa. Seems the Nene family was watching a nice movie.
Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor, who is undergoing self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie, along with a poetic caption. “Quarantine Day 3. Can’t deal, Feels surreal. The paranoia is real, maybe its her way of putting us back on an even keel. #hiddentalents #rhymeslayer #selfieking (sic),” he wrote.
Isha Koppikar: For Isha Koppikar, quarantine time is the time to bond with her family. Not only this, but the actress also makes it a point to educate her family about coronavirus and how to prevent it. While applying nail polish to her daughter Rianna she taught her the dos and don'ts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Karisma Kapoor: Sharing this picture, she wrote, "I know so many of you are anxious and a lot of you are frustrated by the precautionary measures and social distancing here in India. But just remember you are not alone, we are all in this together .. the world over ... so plz stay strong, stay positive. #bepositive #bevigilant #forourhumanity (sic)."
