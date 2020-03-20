Coronavirus scare: Maniesh Paul helps his staff with advance payments, masks and sanitisers

Maniesh Paul, who is hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, has taken some thoughtful steps for his staff. As soon as it was announced that television shoots would grind to a halt due to the virus pandemic, Paul helped them with advance payments so that they don't suffer any difficulty till shooting restarts. He also bought them masks, sanitisers and stocked up their month's ration.

That's something we all should learn from and try to help out our own helpers at home as well!

Speaking of the COVID-19, the global pandemic has brought the entire world to its knees. From affecting businesses to daily life, coronavirus has brought everything to a standstill. In India, organisations have asked their employees to work from home, while film schedules have been disrupted and releases have been put on hold.

As such, our B-town and TV celebrities have suddenly found themselves at a lack of knowing what to do with all the free time, but they're figuring it out as they go along! From reading to chilling with family, catching up on films to playing with their pets, working out at home to cooking up a storm, our celebrities are making the most of their downtime and are staying indoors where it's safer.

