Coronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh's 'out of quarantine' look is quite scary!

When not tucking into his favourite hazelnut spread, Ranveer Singh is thinking ahead. Yesterday, the actor wondered aloud how he would look after the quarantine period. After a great deal of deliberation, he shared a snapshot looking like a zombie with dreadlocks.

While Singh let his imagination run wild, he also informed that wife Deepika Padukone is learning the piano. As it is self-isolation time, she does not have a tutor. Dippy is trying to get a hang of it herself.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been giving their fans glimpses into their daily lives during the coronavirus quarantine. From clicking adorable selfies to hogging on their favourite desserts, Ranveer and Deepika have been keeping it chill and relaxed at home.

Recently, Ranveer shared a selfie of himself with wifey Dippy on which the latter commented, "You're a snack".

Guess what Ranveer replied to this cheeky comment? The Padmaavat actor wrote, "yeah, my pakora nose qualifies me!" Well, DeepVeer's online PDA sure is winning hearts in the times of Corona!

