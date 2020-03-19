Coronavirus scare: We are treated like outcasts, say neighbours of deceased Mumbai man

Rickshaw drivers outside the residence of the city's first Coronavirus-affected family in Ghatkopar have been idle for days. Barely anyone from the neighbourhood steps out. "There is a 'silent panic' in the area," said a watchman of the building where the 64-year-old lived.

He and five other watchmen from the building have tested negative for the virus. "None of the household workers or drivers have come since Tuesday."

A member of the deceased's family, who lives in the same building, said that the man's wife and son being treated for the virus are stable. "They may be discharged in a day or two," the relative said. "There is a lot of misinformation and incorrect facts flying around. This is causing more panic. I have reached out to the BMC for a positive awareness drive that I would like to help them with."

"People should call me directly if they have anything to ask; they all know me. They are assuming things instead of approaching me for information," the relative added.

A resident and member of the society's managing committee said, "We are being treated as outcasts by neighbouring societies. People who used to shake hands with us with a smile are now opening their car doors by just an inch to ask how everything is."

"We have taken each and every precaution possible. Our building premises are being disinfected every day," he added.

