Couple approach Pune court after girl's parents threaten to kill them with infected HIV needle

High drama was witnessed in Pune court after a boy along with a girl came running to the courtroom alleging that the girl's parents were threatening to kill them by giving HIV injection for marrying outside caste.

In a story that can be termed as a Bollywood potboiler, Ajay, 23 (name changed to protect identity) who was pursuing MBA fell in love with a fellow college girl called Pooja, who was studying in her final year Computer science.

Pooja belongs to upper caste and her father serves in the Defence. When they approached their parents, Pooja's parents were against the alliance. Undeterred, the couple registered their marriage on February 14, 2019, and started living in Wadgaon Sheri along with Ajay's parents.

On June 5, 2019, members of Pooja's maternal family turned up at Ajay's house and thrashed her. They even vandalised the house. Pooja's parents took her forcefully and threatened the boy not to keep in touch with her. On June 10, Ajay filed a case before the court of Judicial Magistrate First class Komalsingh Rajput who on June 14 directed the Chandannagar police to search for Pooja at her maternal home under the relevant section of Code of Criminal Procedure section 97 and also to produce her before the court on June 17.

Ajay says, "I approached the nearby police station but they did not pay heed to my grievances. I approached the Pune District court to summon Pooja's family and search their houses. When I contacted her relative, they said that they were not aware of her whereabouts. Later Pooja somehow alerted me about her parents plan to get her married to someone else."

Ajay added, "Pooja's parent filed a case of Domestic Violence and dowry in Ahmednagar. The Ahmednagar police initially planned to mediate to sort the matters amicably but in the first meeting, Pooja did not turn up and some local goon restrained me in a room and thrashed me. On July 13, we both eloped on a motorbike to Pune and then on July, 15, we went to the court.

Pooja said that she was happy with the decision of eloping with Ajay and the case filed by her parents against Ajay is false. She further said that this was an attempt by her parents to break their relationship. In the court, Pooja's relative threatened the duo with an infected HIV injection to give them a horrible death.

In this regard, Advocate Deepak Shamdire said that the couple will move the case to High court demanding protection to the couple as well as to penalise Chandannagar police for their lapse in following the order and beating Ajay.

