Mumbai Crime: Man murders 20-year-old daughter who eloped in Ghatkopar

According to the cops, the accused Ramkumar Chaurasiya murdered his daughter by honour killing after she had a love marriage

24 hours after a 20-year-old woman was killed, the Ghatkopar police have arrested the murderer.

Meenakshi Chaurasiya, a resident of Narayan Nagar, was found dead at LBS Road, Ghatkopar on Sunday morning. Cops have arrested her father for murdering her. According to the cops, her father, Ramkumar Chaurasiya murdered her in by honour killing after she had a love marriage.

Motorists travelling on Laal Bahadur Shastri Road spotted a woman lying in a pool of blood opposite Madhuban Toyota Showroom at Guru Nanak Nagar, Ghatkopar (W). The woman was identified as Meenakshi Chaurasiya (20) resident of Shivpuri Chawl, Narayan Nagar.

The preliminary investigations revealed that Meenakshi had shifted to Ghatkopar from her village in Uttar Pradesh after marrying a man from the same village 3 months ago.

"When we further investigated the matter, her husband told us that Meenakshi's family was against their marriage, as they were from the same Gotra. Also, the family had found out that Meenakshi was pregnant before marriage," said a Police official from Ghatkopar police station.

Ramkumar Chaurasiya, who has a family consisting of a wife, 2 sons and daughters including Meenakshi, was living in Matunga. "He runs a pan shop at Matunga and lives with his 2 sons, whereas, Meenakshi and her sister were living with their mother in the village. When Ramkumar heard about Meenakshi's marriage he lost his temper. When he visited the village, he was taunted by villagers for his daughter eloping," added the officer.

Ramkumar had decided to end this by killing his daughter. On Saturday night, he called Meenakshi, pretending to realise his mistake by opposing her marriage. Meenakshi, overjoyed with the idea of meeting her father and family, rushed to where her father called her.

"He informed his daughter that he had some money to give her and also wanted her to meet her brothers. But after Meenakshi reached the spot, she realised her father had other plans," said another police officer from Ghatkopar.

After Meenakshi refused to his demands, he attacked her with a sharp weapon on her neck and head. After bleeding profusely, Meenakshi died on the spot.

The Ghatkopar cops have booked Ramkumar under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested him. The investigation was carried out by Vishwanath Kolekar, in charge of Ghatkopar Police station, Inspector Vilas Datir and Assistant Police Inspector Deep Bane.

