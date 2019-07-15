Mumbai Crime: Watchman sexually abuses minor girl in a colony in Virar

crime

Residents of a posh colony located in Arnala, Virar West managed to nab their security guard who had allegedly sexually assaulted and abused a minor girl. The entire incident was also captured on CCTV cameras.

The horrific incident took place yesterday while the victim was returning home from her tuitions. Once the minor girl reached the staircase of the building, the watchman began to follow her up to the first floor. The victim then managed to alert her parents.

Angry residents of the colony caught the watchman and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The watchman has been booked and arrested by the Arnala police under various sections of IPC and POCSO act.

