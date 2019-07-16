Mumbai Crime: 10-year-old molested by assistant coach at badminton class in Mulund

crime

The police said the head coach asked the assistant coach to practice with the kids and accused Nilesh Dhindle, 24, was showing the girls how to serve

Representational picture

The assistant coach of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run sports complex at Mulund West has been arrested for molesting a 10-year-old there. The girl was learning badminton and had joined a month back.

The incident took place on July 10. The police said the head coach asked the assistant coach to practise with the kids and accused Nilesh Dhindle, 24, was showing the girls how to serve. Police said while doing this, he pinched the girl and touched her inappropriately. Shocked, she immediately ran away and waited till training was over.

Father informs police

When her mother arrived to pick her up, she told her what had happened. "My wife was stunned. She immediately called me and I rushed to the training centre. I also called the Mumbai police control room and informed them about the incident. The Mulund police also reached there," said the father of the girl.

The police nabbed the culprit after the girl identified him. They also found the CCTV system installed at the badminton court was not working. "We arrested the accused and brought him to the police station. He confessed to his crime later," said Ravi Sardesai, senior inspector of Mulund police station.

Bravely narrates ordeal

The father of the girl said he and his wife had taught her about good touch and bad touch, and told her to tell them without hesitation, if something untoward like that happened to her. "When her mother went to pick her up, she narrated the incident and didn't hesitate while repeating it in front of the police, who were sensitive and cooperative," added her father.

The accused was booked under IPC section 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He was produced in court which remanded him in judicial custody after two days of police custody.

