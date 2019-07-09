Couple arrested for suspected involvement in Naxal activities

crime

The accused were also allegedly found in possession of Naxal literature. The duo have been taken to Lucknow on transit remand

Representational image

Bhopal: A Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team arrested a couple for their suspected involvement in Naxal activities on Tuesday. The couple was apprehended on charges of concealing their identity after fake identification papers were recovered from them. The accused were also allegedly found in possession of Naxal literature. The duo have been taken to Lucknow on transit remand. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

In another incident, a Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed by the District Reserve Guard (DRG). The killed Naxal has been identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee) in-charge and Jan militia commander. "In the morning, we received the information regarding the presence of Naxals in the forests between Murliguda and Atkal in Sukma district. Immediately a team of DRG was sent to the area," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha. "At around 12.15 pm, Naxals opened fire on the DRG team. Our team also retaliated in self-defense. After 15-20 minutes, Naxals fled the location. The body of one Naxal was later recovered from the area," he added.

