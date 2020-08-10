COVID-19: 12,000 new cases in state, 1000 in Mumbai

BMC health workers test the residents of BEST quarters at the BEST Buses Training Centre, Malad, on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

While the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing in Mumbai and MMR, the number of positive patients in the state has been increasing. The state reported 12,248 new patients on Sunday, with 390 deaths. Out of it, 76 are from last week and 54 deaths are from the period before that.

Mumbai reported 1,066 cases and 48 deaths on Sunday. At least 1,232 patients recovered and there are 19,718 active patients in the city. The number of total deaths increased to 6,796. Out of 48, 36 patients had co-morbidities. One death was of a person below 40 years of age, 35 deaths were of those above 60 years of age and 12 were between 40 to 60 years.

The MMR area including Mumbai reported 3,249 cases and 112 deaths. Kalyan-Dombivali reported 13 deaths and Mira-Bhayandar reported 12 deaths, more than any corporations in MMR excluding Mumbai.



BMC doctors and health workers found positive cases at Tilak Nagar on Saturday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mortality rate of state is 3.45 %

In the state, the number of patients (13,348) discharged on Sunday was more than the new cases (12,248). The recovery rate of the state stands at 68.25 per cent. The mortality rate of the state is 3.45 per cent.

However, in the Pune region, the number of cases and deaths are increasing. Pune reported 1,680 cases and 113 deaths on a single day. Along with it, the number of cases in Nashik region is also on the higher side with 2,056 new cases and 47 deaths.

Out of 390 cases reported, 260 were from the past 48 hours and 76 were from last week and 54 deaths are from the earlier weeks. Out of these 54 deaths, 25 occurred in Thane district, 15 in Pune district, 3 in Palghar, 2 in Buldhana, one each in Ahmednagar, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur and Nashik.

Two wards have less than 1k cases

Only two suburbs, Kandivli and Borivli have more than 1,000 active cases. Out of 24 wards, R/C (Borivli) and R/S (Kandivli) have 1,413 and 1,094 active cases respectively. While the total number of cases in K E (Andheri E, Vileparle E) and P N (Malad) exceeded 6,000 cases, the numbers of active cases have fallen to 973 and 794 respectively in these wards.

2 - No. of suburbs that have more than 1,000 cases each

