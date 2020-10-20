COVID-19: Active cases among Navi Mumbai cops down to 47 from 200

A Dedicated wellness team set up to keep a check on the health of police officers and their family members in Navi Mumbai seems to have helped the force in reducing the active COVID-19 cases among them from 200 in September to 47 as of October 19.

Like the other police forces in the state, even the Navi Mumbai cops were badly affected by the pandemic and almost 25 per cent of the force was infected by COVID-19. Till now, 1,018 cops and 585 family members have tested positive for the infection. Of these, 10 cops and three family members have succumbed to the disease.

Former commissioner of police, Sanjay Kumar had formed the COVID-19 wellness team under the leadership of DCP (Zone 2) Shivraj Patil to keep an hourly check on the health of the infected cops and their kin. The team also kept a tab on the tests being conducted and the well-being of the officers.

Speaking to mid-day, Patil said, "The staff admitted in quarantine centres and hospitals were contacted daily for updates on their health. This helped us in taking timely decisions on shifting them to other facilities. Also, we were in touch with all those above 50 years of age in the commissionerate and they had been advised to contact the wellness team or any police station in case they developed COVID symptoms. This helped us keep the infection under control even at the peak of the pandemic."

Currently, 24 staffers and three family members are admitted in various facilities and hospitals, out of which the condition of three is critical. Also, 20 family members of the cops are also undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The Navi Mumbai Commissionerate has recorded 10 COVID deaths till now, most of which occurred in September. Seven constables lost their lives during this period.

"As almost everything has been unlocked, now the cops also have to do regular policing. We have issued a Standard Operating Procedure on how they should operate during this time. It mainly focuses on how to minimise contact during investigation, nakabandi, arrests and patrolling. We hope all those undergoing treatment recover soon," added DCP Patil.

4.8k

Total no. of cops in Navi Mumbai

Case file

Active cases (on Oct 19): 47

Officers: 3

Staff: 24

Family members: 20

Total cases: 1,603

Officers: 126

Staff: 892

Family members: 585

