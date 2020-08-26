COVID-19: Antigen test finds fewer cases than RT-PCR

Residents at an antigen testing camp at a MHADA Colony in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivli. Pics/Satej Shinde

The BMC has conducted 93,000 antigen tests since July 8, with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 4%. Whereas the current TPR of RT-PCR tests is 12% and in July it was 20%. But as the antigen test is much faster, BMC has ordered 50,000 more test kits.

The antigen kits were first procured in the first week of July to reduce the TPR, which was above 25 per cent in June. While the civic body has been urging people to get tested, residents continue to be unwilling. TPR is a ratio of positive results per 100 test conducted.



Ward offices continue to face reluctance from people to get tested for COVID

"Of the one lakh test kits we bought, 70,000 have been used by us. Another 23,000 kits were used by private labs. A batch of 50,000 has been ordered," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

While the current 12 per cent TPR in RT-PCR tests is lower than what it was before, it is still three times more than the antigen tests.



A child gets tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp in Malad

"We are to do RT-PCR tests for high-risk groups such as senior citizens with co-morbidities and symptomatic patients. Antigen tests are useful for mass testing," said a ward officer.

Civic wards continue to find it difficult to meet the testing targets set by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

A senior officer said that now ward officers have been asked to enlist the help of local Ganesh mandals to conduct tests. While Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward (Dharavi, Dadar) said there are no such plans in his ward so far, Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner of K West ward (Andheri, Vile Parle West) said that such a camp is being planned in his jurisdiction.

The previous consignment of one lakh test kits was bought for R4.5 crore. The cost of the latest consignment is also expected to be similar.

While previously the tests were restricted to only those with relevant symptoms, BMC, in an effort to increase testing, allowed everyone to get tested July onwards.

4%

Test Positivity Rate for antigen tests since July 8 this year

70,000

No. of antigen tests done by BMC

23,000

No. of antigen tests done by private labs

