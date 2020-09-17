COVID-19: Asymptomatic cases rising, Mumbai scrambles to increase beds again

Extra patients are now being sent to jumbo COVID facilities, like this one in BKC. File pics

The BMC is increasing the capacity of its COVID Care Centres-2 (CCC2) to accommodate the increasing number of asymptomatic COVID patients. Many CCC2 facilities have got filled up in the past two weeks and ward officials have been sending patients to Jumbo COVID Centres meant for symptomatic patients.

The corporation had set up CCC1s for high-risk contacts and CCC2s for asymptomatic patients. While the corporation had identified around 180 locations with a capacity of 23,000 beds in April, only a few of them were used. As the number of patients decreased in mid-July, the BMC returned unoccupied structures to their private owners to save money and manpower. Now the city has over 31,000 active patients, 21,705 of these are asymptomatic and there aren't enough COVID centres. "While asymptomatic patients in buildings chose to stay home, those from slums and small houses have to be isolated," said a BMC official.



BMC had returned CCC2 properties to save cost

CCC2s almost full

Currently, there are 24 active CCC2s with 2,921 beds, with 1,740 of those occupied. Centres in wards like R/C (Borivli), G/North (Dadar/Dharavi), G/South (Worli, Parel), P/North (Malad), P/South (Goregaon), N (Ghatkopar), M East (Govandi, Mankhurd), H West (Khar W, Bandra W) are almost full.

"We have a centre at Punjabi lane in Borivli West with 150 beds. We will increase its strength by 50 beds. Meanwhile, there is a jumbo facility available at Dahisar where we can shift patients," said Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant commissioner, R/C ward."

Also Read: Mumbai: Building with 10 or more COVID-19 cases to be sealed

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, G/N ward said, "Our CCC2 centre has 150 beds. I have asked to accommodate 50 more." He added that they are shifting asymptomatic patients from Dharavi to the BKC jumbo facility and patients from Dadar, Mahim to the NSCI Centre, Worli.

The city has five jumbo facilities — at Mahalaxmi, BKC, Mulund, Dahisar and Goregaon — with a total capacity of 7,285 beds, including 612 ICU beds.

Status of CCC2s

. Centres: 24

. Total beds: 2,921

. Occupied: 1,740

Wards with CCC2s full

. R/C (Borivli)

. G/North (Dadar/Dharavi)

. G/South (Worli, Parel)

. P/North (Malad)

. P/South (Goregaon)

. N (Ghatkopar)

. M East (Govandi, Mankhurd)

. H West (Khar W, Bandra W)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news