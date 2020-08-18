COVID-19 cases in Mumbai dip under 800; Malabar Hill, Chandanwadi report highest growth rates

With another 8,493 fresh cases added to the tally, Maharashtra crossed the six lakh mark on Monday, while a lower count was seen in both Mumbai and Pune. However, there isn't much progress in lowering the number of active cases as both R Central and R South wards have more than 1,000 active cases each and two other wards have more than 950 cases each.

While Pune continued to have the highest daily count of 1,260 cases, with 754 cases, Nashik had the second-highest count followed by Mumbai with 753 cases. Barring Mumbai and Thane (349 cases), all other districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported less than 250 cases each and Bhiwandi had as few as four new cases. Other districts with a comparatively higher count include Pimpri Chinchwad with 615 cases, Nagpur with 431 cases and Jalgaon with 362 cases. The recovery rate saw a marginal rise to 70.9 per cent and while 11,391 patients were discharged in the state and 833 were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. The city's recovery rate stands at 80 per cent and the doubling rate is 86 days. Currently, there are 1.55 lakh COVID patients being treated in the state and while Pune has more than 39,000 active cases, Thane has 19,818 and Mumbai has 17,704.

Officials reported 228 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai had 40 deaths followed by Pune with 35 deaths. In other districts, there were 19 deaths in Pimpri Chinchwad, 16 in Latur, 11 each in Satara and Jalgaon, 10 in Raigad, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Sangli, seven each in Nashik, Solapur and Kolhapur, six each in Ulhasnagar and Osmanabad, five in Nagpur, four each in Aurangabad and Nanded, three each in Thane and Dhule, two each in Kalyan Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar, Beed, Yavatmal and Buldhana and one each in Mira Bhayandar, Malegaon and Jalna. The mortality rate among COVID patients in the state now stands at 3.35 per cent.

Health officials clarified that of the 228 deaths, 172 occurred in the last 48 hours while 36 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 40 deaths, 26 patients were suffering from other ailments and 25 deaths involved senior citizens.

The city's growth rate has marginally dropped to 0.81 per cent and 11 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. In South Mumbai, D ward (Malabar Hill) and C ward (Chandanwadi) have the highest growth rates with 1.34 per cent and 1.31 per cent respectively. Currently, five wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent. While G North and K East wards both have more than 950 active cases each, barring four wards, 20 wards in the city have more than 500 active cases each.

Meanwhile, the K East ward that has the highest count now has more than 8,000 cases while F North ward became the 15th ward to have more than 5,000 cases. Currently, four other wards have more than 7,000 cases each, four have more than 6,000 cases each and six wards have more than 5,000 cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards and on Monday, four new cases were reported in Dharavi, 29 in Dadar and 19 in Mahim.

