COVID-19 claims five more BMC workers: Union

The union of municipal employees on Wednesday claimed that five more BMC employees had succumbed to COVID-19. Up to May 8, six civic employees had lost their lives to Corona. But the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hasn't published any clear data in this regard.

According to the information shared by BEST, a wing of the BMC, nine employees have died and 137 have reported COVID-19 positive up to May 19. According to the Maharashtra State Police, eight police personnel from MMR and three from other parts of the state have lost their lives to COVID-19.

As per the union's information, a female sanitation worker with the Solid Waste Department of C ward (Girgaon) working at Kumbharwada section was admitted to Nair Hospital on May 17. She died on May 18. Another employee of E ward (Byculla) deputed at Kamathipura Chowki died too, said the Municipal Union. Others included a security officer of KEM hospital, a ward assistant with Sewri TB hospital (died on May 16), and a contract worker at the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak hospital, Sion.

Job to kin

"The BMC has not officially confirmed the deaths of these employees. They are also not ready to conduct tests for their employees for the fear of losing employees at work. Also, contract workers haven't been considered at all. The BMC should treat them equally," said Ramakant Bane, general secretary of the Municipal Union.

After the fourth death in BMC, the civic corporation had announced a job for his heir on compassionate grounds.

As per the order by former commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, the jobs will be given on priority. Milin Sawant, Joint Municipal Commissioner of the general administration department of the BMC did not respond to calls or messages.

