COVID-19 in Mumbai: 24 employees found positive at Raj Bhavan

A few days after two staffers tested positive, 22 more employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan – the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra — over Saturday and Sunday. All the employees have been home quarantined at the staff quarters on the Raj Bhavan premises. BMC will arrange for institutional quarantine and arrangement of more doctors and medical staff if necessary.

After two of the employees at Raj Bhavan were found positive early last week, the BMC had advised testing of the rest of the staff. Accordingly, 100 employees were tested and the reports of 22 came positive.

"Staff are in home quarantine on the premises now, but if the Raj Bhavan administration tells us to shift them to institutional quarantine, the BMC will do so," said an official from D ward.

The BMC has been sanitising Raj Bhavan from time to time and have even deputed separate staff for it. Raj Bhavan has its own doctors and medical staff, but BMC will arrange for additional doctors and staff as per requirement, said the officer.

100

No. of Raj Bhavan staffers tested

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news