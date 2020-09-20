COVID-19 in Mumbai: Private bank employees can now use local trains

Few government employees have been allowed to use the locals. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Following directives of the Maharashtra government, the Central and Western Railway on Saturday announced that staff from co-operative and private banks will now be allowed to travel in local trains in the essential services category.

A directive from Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar stated that banking staff from private and co-operative sector to the extent of 10 per cent of the total staff strength will be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region with immediate effect. "The selected 10 per cent staff are requested to obtain the QR code from the state government of Maharashtra at the earliest.

Until such time, valid identity cards are enough authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers," an official joint statement from Central and Western Railways stated.

The essential service special local trains are now being allowed for a limited number of categories and those who fall under the category need to procure the QR-based e-pass, which has been linked to their office identity cards.

