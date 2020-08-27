COVID-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in cases

The state's recovery rate dropped marginally as it reported the highest ever daily count of 14,888 cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 7.18 lakh cases. While Mumbai had a higher daily count due to reconciliation of the previous day's figures, there were fewer fatalities with 28 COVID-related deaths. Health department officials said that Pune continued to report the highest count with 2,222 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,854.

Civic officials said that fewer cases were reported on Tuesday due to some technical issues in the ICMR website and some cases were added to Wednesday's tally. In other districts, a higher count was seen with 1,265 cases in Nagpur, 1,008 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 952 in Nashik.

Various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported more than 500 cases each. The state's recovery rate now stands at 72.69 per cent and while 7,637 patients were discharged from the state, 776 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate was steady at 81 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 93 days. Currently, there are 1.72 lakh COVID patients who are being treated and while more than 44,000 of them are in Pune, 20,021 are in Thane and 18,979 are in Mumbai.



Health official conducts rapid antigen test in Thane. Pic/Sameer Markande

There were 295 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 39 of them followed by Nagpur with 36. In other districts, Mumbai had 28 deaths, Solapur and Sangli had 20 each while Ahmednagar had 19. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 3.21 per cent and till date, there have been 23,089 COVID-related deaths and 322 deaths due to other causes in the state.

Officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 211 occurred in the last 48 hours while 58 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 28 deaths, 22 patients were suffering from other ailments while 22 deaths involved senior citizens.

After a marginal rise, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 0.75 per cent as the total count now stands at 1.39 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and four wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal drop, R Central ward continues to lead with 1.39 per cent followed by R North and R South wards. While R Central and R South wards each have more than 1,000 cases each, only K West ward has more than 900 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South and on Monday, there were 12 new cases in Dharavi, 29 in Dadar and 19 cases in Mahim.

295

Total COVID-related deaths in Maharashtra on Wednesday

