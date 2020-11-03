COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate crosses 90 per cent

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dipped further with around 4,000 cases taking its total tally to 16.87 lakh cases as the recovery rate crossed 90 per cent on Monday. Mumbai meanwhile reported over 700 fresh cases along with 30 COVID-related fatalities and Mumbai.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 706 cases followed by Nashik with 483 and Pune with 268. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 216 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 each.

The state's recovery rate increased marginally to 90.31 per cent and while 10,225 patients were discharged in the state, 1,064 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 89 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 182 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 24,000 of them are in Pune, 17,317 are in Thane and 17,982 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained at 2.61 per cent and till date, there have been 44,128 COVID-related deaths and 575 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 104 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 30 followed by Pune with 24. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 30 deaths, 25 patients were suffering from other ailments while 22 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.38 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.59 lakh cases. Thirteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with 0.52 per cent followed by K west and M West wards. R Central ward has more than 1,500 active cases and cumulatively, seven wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have 800 or more active cases each.

