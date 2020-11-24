COVID-19: Mandatory testing partially restored in Maharashtra

In a bid to be well-prepared to fight a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for air, train and road travel from, to and across the state. The rules will come into force from November 25. The government has made a COVID-19 negative report mandatory for those arriving in the state by all the three modes of travel from the NCR of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa.

An order issued on Monday asked domestic passengers to carry RT-PCR negative test reports with them, sample collection for which should have been done within 72 hours of the scheduled landing time at airports in the state. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been requested to check the reports before allowing passengers to board flights. Those not carrying the test reports would have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport at their own cost. Testing facilities would be made available at the airports. Only after undertaking the tests, the passengers would be allowed to go home from the airport. Passengers who test positive would be contacted and treated.



In case of rail travel, RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours of the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra. Passengers not having the negative reports would be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the arrival stations. Those without symptoms would be allowed to go home, but those who show some would be made to undergo antigen tests. If the test results come negative, they would be allowed to go home. For road travel, passengers without symptoms would be allowed entry. Those with symptoms would have the option of returning home. They would be made to undergo antigen tests. If results are negative, then they would be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.

Standard operating procedures for travel to, from and across state

Airports

. Domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test reports with them before boarding and show it at the arrival airports. The AAI is requested to check the reports before allowing them to board flights.

. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra.

. Passengers not carrying RT-PCR test reports shall undergo the tests at the airports. The airports shall arrange for the testing facilities and charge the passengers directly.

. Passengers will be allowed to go home only after the test. Contact information shall be collected from all passengers who undergo tests at airports so that they can be contacted if the reports turn out to be positive.

. Those who test positive will be contacted and treated as per existing protocol.

. The municipal commissioners concerned will be the nodal officers for the same and they shall ensure that the instructions are strictly followed.

Road travel

. The district collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that passengers coming from NCR in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa are tested for symptoms.

. Those without symptoms will be allowed entry.Passengers with symptoms will have the option of returning.

. Passengers who display symptoms shall be made to undergo antigen tests. If the results come negative, they will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.

. Passengers found to be COVID positive shall be sent to a CCC. The cost of admission and care provided at the CCC shall be borne by the passengers.

Railways

. All passengers travelling to Maharashtra by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in NCR of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test reports before entering the state.

. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours of the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

. Passengers not having the RT-PCR test negative reports shall be screened for symptoms at arrival stations.

. Passengers who display symptoms shall be made to undergo antigen tests. If test results are negative, they will be allowed to go home.

. Passengers found to be COVID positive shall be sent to a CCC. The cost of admission and other care provided at the CCC shall be borne by the passengers.

. The municipal commissioners/district collectors will be the nodal officers and will ensure that the instructions are followed.

