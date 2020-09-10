COVID-19: More staff categories allowed on Mumbai local train

Employees of aircraft maintenance and staff of all the private electricity supply companies in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have now been allowed to travel by the Mumbai local trains on both Central and Western Railways.

Mumbai local train update! More categories of staffers allowed on Mumbai suburban EMU trains. Aircraft maintenance staff, private electricity company staff added today. Will be applicable for both CR and WR with the following conditions! @mid_day pic.twitter.com/lHF0QUeO3t — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 10, 2020

"With reference to the permission received from the Ministry of Railways, employees of approved Aircraft Maintenance and Repair Organisation (MRO) and 10 percent staff of all the private electricity supply companies based in the Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as approved by State Government of Maharashtra, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Division," a railway spokesperson said.

"By the time the said employees get QR code from state government authorities, they are permitted to travel with valid airport entry permit or temporary airport entry pass from authorised MRO's and valid identity card of private electricity supply companies based in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region," the spokesperson explained.

Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for their convenience. The said employees/companies are required to get QR code for station entry, from state government authorities as soon as possible. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," he added.

