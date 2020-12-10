COVID-19: No sharp spike in cases in Navi Mumbai, Panvel

Daily cases in the two cities have remained more or less stable, officials said

Have Navi Mumbai and Panvel stopped a second wave of COVID-19 post the festive season? It appears so seeing the current COVID-19 numbers and the confidence of both municipal corporations. After a slight increase in cases post-Diwali, the situation has improved with authorities now hopeful about the near future, with the number of cases expected to increase only when local trains open up for everyone.



A citizen gets tested for COVID in Panvel

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has so far recorded 49,187 COVID cases, 46,861 have recovered and 1,003 died. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded 25,916 total COVID cases, 24,866 recovered and 583 died. "We were expecting a surge, at least a doubling of daily cases in NMMC's jurisdiction, but in the past 20 to 25 days, there were only three to four days when daily cases showed a spike," said an NMMC officer.



NMMC staff screen a woman in Navi Mumbai. File pic

Considering the number of daily cases a month apart, the NMMC had 1,366 active cases on November 8 and 1,323 on December 8. Daily cases, which were in the range of over 100 in November, have also come down this month. The PMC is also seeing a promising situation, with a reduction in both active and daily cases. On November 8, the city had 546 active patients and on December 8, it had 467 cases. Daily cases as compared to November have dropped too.

"There is not a significant rise in cases. Before Diwali, the number of daily cases had dropped below 50, after Diwali, the number touched 130. But it did not cross the 150 mark," said a PMC officer. "Yesterday, the cases count was 24. We expect the number will remain below 50 in the near future," he said.

Officials still cautious too

"The numbers are good. The daily cases will remain more or less stable, but we are not letting our guard down. The next challenge is to contain cases once local trains get opened for all. We are sure we can manage that too," said Abhijeet Bangar, municipal commissioner, NMMC.

Navi Mumbai

Active cases

On November 8: 1,366

On December 8: 1,323

Recovery rate: 95%

49,187

Total no. of cases in Navi Mumbai so far

Panvel

Active cases

On November 8: 546

On December 8: 467

Recovery rate: 95.95%

25,916

Total no. of cases in Panvel so far

