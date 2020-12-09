Passengers arriving in Mumbai pull chain to avoid COVID tests

Passengers travelling from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Goa have found a new way of avoiding COVID-19 tests at Mumbai railway stations or even presenting COVID negative test reports. Before they reach their destination stations, passengers pull the chain and get off, even though it's illegal to force-stop the train in a non-emergency situation. On both the Central and Western railway sections a total of 63 such incidents have been reported over the past 10 days.

While about 36 incidents took place on the Western Railway section over the past 10 days, earlier from November 15 to 24, 14 incidents had taken place. Trains arriving from Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan halt mostly at Western Railway stations.

About nine incidents took place near Borivli station, four near Mumbai Central station, four near Palghar station and two near Boisar station. Similarly, 27 such incidents took place on the Central Railway section and most of them happened near Thane, Kalyan, Kurla LTT and Kasara stations.

