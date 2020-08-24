COVID-19: Number of cases is just over 10,000 in Maharashtra

At least 10,441 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday with 258 deaths in the state. The number of deaths in Pune has surpassed the MMR region while there were 991 new cases and 34 deaths reported in Mumbai.

On Saturday the number of cases in Mumbai was 1,134. While 690 patients recovered in the city, the recovery rate of the city has reached 81 per cent. Until now 1,10,059 patients have recovered. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases from August 16 to August 22 is 0.80 per cent. Of the 34 deaths reported, 31 patients had co-morbidities while 28 deaths were above 60 years of age and 6 were between ages 40 to 60 years.

Of the state's new patients, 2,670 are from MMR, 3,105 from Pune region and 1,773 from Nashik region. In MMR, Navi Mumbai (348) and Kalyan- Dombivali (215) reported a higher number of cases. In a total of 62 deaths, there were 8 in Navi Mumbai and 7 deaths in Ulhasnagar. In Pune, out of 80 deaths, 40 were from Pune corporation area. In 258 deaths across the state, 213 deaths were within the past 48 hours and 22 deaths were from the earlier weeks.

State's mortality rate is 3.26 pc

The cumulative number of patients reached 6,82,383 and a total number of deaths is 22,253. The recovery rate of the state is now 71.55 per cent and the mortality rate is 3.26 per cent. There are 1, 71,542 active patients in the state.

258

No. of deaths in the state

