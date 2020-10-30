COVID-19: Number of new cases drops marginally in both Mumbai, Maharashtra

On Thursday, the number of fresh novel Coronavirus cases dropped marginally in both Mumbai and Maharashtra. The state confirmed 5,902 new infections, including 1,120 in the city. However, the new fatalities from the respiratory disease shot up in the state, where the health officials confirmed 156 deaths, up from 91 the day before. The recovery rate of patients in the city has stabilised at 88 per cent, and the overall number of active patients now stands at 18,367.

Of the 156 deaths recorded across the state on Thursday, 33 were from Mumbai where the total deaths has now risen to 10,186. Among the new deaths recorded by the health officials, 26 patients had comorbidities, 25 were aged above 60, seven were between 40 and 60 and one was below 40.

Meanwhile, 7,833 patients recovered and were discharged across the state on Thursday, including 1,824 alone in Mumbai.

1,004 cases in Nagpur region

Of the 5,902 new cases reported in the state, 2,076 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Among cities, Pune led with most daily cases on Thursday at 1,205. The Nagpur region recorded 1,004 new infections.



A civic medical worker takes a sample for an antigen test from a Worli Dairy employee on Wednesday. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

In the MMR, besides Mumbai, 195 cases were reported in the Thane Municipal Corporation, followed by 149 cases in Navi Mumbai and 130 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli.

Also Read: This Diwali, say no to crackers and avoid spike in COVID-19 cases: Doctors

26 deaths in rest of MMR

A total of 26 deaths were reported in the MMR, excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nagpur region reported 39 and 17 deaths, respectively, taking the total toll to 156.

State's recovery rate at 89%

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 16,66,668 and the recovery rate in the state is now 89 per cent. There are as many as 1,27,603 active cases in the state currently.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news