This Diwali, say no to crackers and avoid spike in COVID-19 cases: Doctors

THIS Diwali say no to firecrackers, bonfires and even avoid burning waste, especially dry leaves, as any form of smoke can trigger a serious health concern, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, says health experts. They say the rise in air pollutants would impact the health of the lungs, which is very likely to lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Carbon particles from fumes and chemical vapour from the firecrackers may aggravate pre-existing allergies, and vapour particles can stick to nostrils for a long time, aggravating allergic rhinitis and trigger asthma and bronchitis attacks.

Air pollutants from crackers

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, senior allergy and asthma specialist, told mid-day, "Firecrackers are mainly made up of oxidizers, fuel, colouring agents and binder. Fuel is generally charcoal which sustains the fire and results in the release of a large amount of air pollutants, particularly sulphur dioxide (SO2), carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO) and particulate matter that get lodged in the lungs. With Diwali approaching and the certainty of people bursting firecrackers, we can expect a drop in air quality and particularly an increase in all air pollutants. All these are bound to affect the lungs and it is certain that we can expect a spike in COVID-19 cases and a rise in mortality during Diwali."

Studies have recently found that people exposed to higher levels of air pollutants are at higher risk of COVID-19. They have found that COVID-19 infections and deaths are associated with increased levels of Nitrogen Oxide, NO2, O3, SO2 and CO levels, explained Dr Shaikh.

Smoke or fine particulate matter in the air from firecrackers will increase transmission of COVID-19 this Diwali, said Dr Subhash Hira, professor of Global Health at the University of Washington and former health specialist of the World Bank HQ and WHO and currently health advisor to several UN, Indian and African health agencies.

"There is new evidence that at least 45 per cent of COVID-19 infected people remain asymptomatic and are likely to form a disproportionately large part of these congregations; thus increasing chances of high transmission of virus. The immediate result of increased crowding is seen in spurt of new cases in Mumbai on Wednesday to 1,354 from 800-plus cases each day last week, and 5,673 from 4,000-plus cases each day last week in New Delhi. These cities have observed that congregations are characterised by the lack of masks, no physical distancing and poor hand sanitisation."

Dr Hira said with Diwali celebrations, "infections will peak in mid-November, Air pollutants from crackers stimulate the ACE-2 receptors on respiratory and nasal cells, thus increasing the transmission of COVID." An estimate of 30-40 per cent additional new cases will arise in cities and towns. And then the winter will increase the risk."

"The expected rise can be prevented or at least truncated by people being responsible. They can avoid crowds and bursting crackers," said Dr Hira.

Dr Swati Maheshwari, internal medicine specialist from South Delhi, said, "Delhi is witnessing a third wave, with a surge in COVID-19 cases, and it is now proven that 15 per cent of COVID-19 deaths is linked to air pollution."

"It has been observed that children are now stepping out of their homes without following safety protocol of masks and hand sanitisation. Parents must ensure children don't go to crowded spaces," said Dr Maheshwari.

Also Read: India crosses 80 lakh-mark with spike of 49,881 COVID-19 cases

Is there a solution?

Dr Wiqar Shaikh lists preventive measures:

Do not burst firecrackers this Diwali

If you do, children, the elderly, pregnant women, the sick must stay indoors

People suffering from asthma or bronchitis should ensure symptoms are under control

Wear an N95 mask

Avoid exercising outdoors

Seek immediate medical help in case of symptoms

