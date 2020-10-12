COVID-19: Second national lockdown likely in UK

A leading scientist in the United Kingdom has said a national lockdown is possible as cases are rising and even the hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients, reported BBC.

"We really need to provide care to everybody — those with COVID-19 and those without. The way to do that is to keep the numbers down," Professor Peter Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group and a government adviser, said.

One of the main medical advisers to the British government has warned that the UK is at a "tipping point" in its battle against the pandemic just like in March. Johnson is on Monday expected to impose additional restrictions in areas where the virus has been spreading fastest in recent weeks.

The UK has experienced Europe's deadliest outbreak with over 42,750 deaths. England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tamlaid out his hope that history won't repeat itself in light of better testing and treatments, as well as greater knowledge of the virus itself.

Brazil's virus death toll surpasses 1,50,000

Brazil's count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 1,50,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin America's largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure is the world's second highest behind the United States, according to the tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

'21-day quarantine for rule-breakers'

Australia's Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews is stepping up his fight with people who don't comply with pandemic rules, saying close contacts of those infected will have to spend 21 days in quarantine if they decide not to be tested on the 11th day of isolation. The change will come into effect at midnight Sunday. Victoria reported one more death and 12 new cases on Sunday. The figures take Victoria's death count from the virus to 810 and the national toll to 898.

Nepal's tourism minister tests +ve

Nepal's tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on social media, nearly eight months after declaring the country free from the deadly coronavirus to boost tourist arrivals. Bhattarai, 54, has become the first minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to contract the contagion that has so far infected over 1,00,000 people in the Himalayan nation. The minister said he has no other implications other than "a little fever".