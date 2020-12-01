COVID-19: Separation from kin, fears of re-infection put patients in Mumbai on edge

Apart from the toll of physical symptoms caused by COVID-19, recovery can be a mentally stressful time for patients who suddenly find themselves away from their families. Earlier this month, the NESCO COVID centre in Goregaon started online counselling sessions and therapists say, fears of re-infection and feeling disconnected from their children, are among the major reasons for anxiety among patients.

While the civic-run jumbo centres have a couple of psychologists as part of their staff, online sessions offer a more one-on-one approach. At NESCO, officials said that two tables have been set up and a smartphone is given to the patient for the session that can last up to 45 minutes. Dr Neelam Andrade, dean, NESCO centre, said, “We have tied up with an organisation called Prafulta who offer voluntary service. They give virtual counselling services to patients. So far, 158 patients have opted for the service and NESCO is the only jumbo centre to offer online counselling services.”

Eight therapists who have been counselling the patients feel that while individual concerns vary, they are all dealing with anxiety while admitted to the centre, usually for around 10 days. After the isolation at the centre, all patients have to quarantine for 14 days, because of which they can’t see their families for nearly a month.

Mona Barbhaya, one of the counsellors, said that patients often felt disconnected from their children. “We try to probe into what is causing the anxiety. Young mothers, for instance, are concerned about their children and they are not able to connect with them. We recommend them to play games online, like Ludo, with their child. This fosters communication by staying engaged in an activity,” she said.

Worries after COVID

The therapists pointed out that in many cases, families are separated when someone tests positive and patients are often concerned about those at home. Citing another example, Shiva Gulvady spoke of a 57-year-old patient who had been admitted with his elder brother, who later passed away. “His brother’s son was physically challenged and the patient became the only earning member in the family. He realised that he would have to take care of his brother’s family as well. We helped him look at things from a different perspective and he felt better,” he said.

Another therapist, Kanchan Goel, said that many patients expressed concerns about getting re-infected and had lots of questions about the vaccination. “We explain to them that the body develops antibodies after an infection.

Based on the information available in the public domain, we tell them that there will be a hierarchy for the administration of the vaccine, whenever one is ready. These discussions help them understand and accept their situation better,” she said. Currently, there are 513 patients being treated at COVID care centres in the city.

