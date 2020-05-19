COVID-19 | States and UTs can't dilute restrictions, says MHA

Migrant workers hold a plastic sheet to protect themselves from rain inside a truck as they return to their hometowns, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

The home ministry has said no state or Union Territory (UT) will dilute the guidelines issued for the nationwide lockdown that will continue till May 31. In a communication to the chief secretaries of the states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown were issued after taking the views of the states, following a video-conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers on May 11.

"As emphasised in my earlier letters, I would like to reiterate again that states and UTs cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by MHA. States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. I would urge you to ensure compliance of the new guidelines and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation," Bhalla said in his letter to the chief secretaries on Sunday night.

He said under the new guidelines effective from Monday, the states and Union territories will categorise "red", "orange" and "green" zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Inside the "red" and "orange" zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration and local urban bodies with technical inputs at the local level and by taking into consideration the health ministry guidelines.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and no movement of persons will be allowed across the zones, except for medical emergencies and maintaining the supply of essential goods and services, the letter said.

Migrants, cops clash in Ahmedabad

Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area on Monday and hurled stones at the police and vehicles passing by while demanding that they be sent back to their native places immediately, officials said. Police later lobbed teargas shells to disperse the rioters and detained 100 suspects.

'Navy's PPE kits helping doctors'

The Indian Navy's indigenously-made PPE kit, 'NavRakshak', made for enhancing comforts of the health workers under Indian conditions, is helping fight the war against COVID-19 in a better manner, officials said on Monday. It was made by a doctor who can understand the agony of his fraternity wearing a multi-layered PPE while treating patients for up to 12 hours in humid weather.

Delhi crosses 10,000 mark

The Coronavirus cases count in the national capital has crossed the 10,000-mark as it reached 10,054 and the death toll has reached 160, the Delhi health department said on Monday. With 299 new cases reported in a day, Delhi's tally of Coronavirus patients has jumped to 10,054, with 5,409 active cases, it said

