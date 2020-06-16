Veergati actress Pooja Dadwal seeks help from co-star Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal has once again called on the star for help. The actress, who's been experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms has asked Salman Khan to help her out.

In an interview with Navbharattimes.com, also published in Mumbai Mirror, Pooja Dadwal shared, "I am in a bad shape since the past week. First, I got cough and then fever. Since the past few days, I have high fever the whole day. I think it's because of the change in weather. Don't think I have coronavirus because I am coughing. I am not going to die soon. I don't have dry cough. This is all because of the weather."

When the actress was advised to get tested for coronavirus, she said, "I am also scared but I don't have the money to get myself tested for COVID-19. Now I can’t borrow from someone and get myself treated."

Pooja Dadwal has been living in Goa with her husband, who is also unwell. The actress says she is running out of money and is finding it difficult even to buy essentials.

The actress recalled that she had asked her Veergati co-star Salman Khan for help before and he had reached out to her. "I have earlier asked for Salman's help and he came to my rescue. He helped me with my treatment in Mumbai for six to eight months and later he took care of my living in Goa. Today, once again I am in trouble and asking for his help. I don't feel like pleading for help each time from Salman but no one else comes forward to support and help except Salman. I am once again in trouble Salman, please help me."

It was in 2018 when Dadwal was battling tuberculosis that she had reached out to Salman for help. Salman's NGO Being Human had helped the actress after she tried contacting the superstar seeking financial help for her treatment. "I know. It's really sad. I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already onto it. I did not know that she was going through this phase. I think she will be okay," Salman had told reporters at the Da-Bangg show in Pune.

A daily had reported that Pooja Dadwal was a casino manager in Goa before she got diagnosed with tuberculosis. "If Salman Khan sees my video, he might help me. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," the actress was quoted by the publication.

Pooja Dadwal has also featured in films like Inteqam, Hindustan, Dabdaba, Sindoor Ki Saugandh, Jeene Nahin Doongi, among others.

