COVID-19: With more than 1,600 cases, Mumbai's growth rate rises again

The daily COVID-19 count set a new record on Wednesday as the state reported more than 17,000 cases taking the total count over 8.25 lakh cases while the death toll crossed 25,000. Mumbai's count increased too with more than 1,600 fresh cases while the death toll remained steady at around 30 fatalities.

State health department officials said that Pune continued to have the highest count with 2,608 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,622. Other districts with a daily count include Nagpur with 1,500 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 1,006 and Nashik with 958.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 72.48 per cent and while 13,959 patients were discharged from the state, 838 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate was steady at 81 per cent, the doubling rate dropped to 76 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 54,000 of them are in Pune, 20,996 are in Thane and 20,810 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 3.05 per cent and till date, there have been 25,195 COVID-related deaths and 345 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 292 COVID-related deaths in the state and Nagpur led with 38 followed by Pune with 37. In other districts, a higher death count was seen in Mumbai with 34 deaths, Nashik and Kolhapur with 20 each. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 201 occurred in the last 48 hours while 55 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 34 deaths, 23 patients were suffering from other ailments while 27 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to at 0.92 per cent as the total count now stands at 1.48 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and nine wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal rise, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.63 per cent followed by H West and R North wards. While K West, R Central and R South wards have more than 1,000 cases each, six wards have more than 800 active cases.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South and on Wednesday, there were 12 new cases in Dharavi, 53 in Dadar and 30 cases in Mahim.

