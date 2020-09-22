COVID-19: 'Ajit Pawar made fake promises to kin of security guards,' admits NGO

Even after two months of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar promising a Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for the security guards who died of COVID-19, their families are yet to get the compensation amount. In the last six months, 25 security guards working at various government units have died of the disease.

About 1.73 lakh security guards are currently working for BMC, civic hospitals, agencies and other government units across the state. They are also registered under the Security Guards Board.

Meanwhile, NGO Siddharth Bahuudesshiya Samajik Sanstha wrote a letter to the chief minister claiming it to be a fake promise, as the deputy CM had not released a government resolution related to the compensation amount.

'Fake promise'

Speaking to mid-day, Abhilash Dawre, who runs the NGO, said, "It was a fake promise. After two months of declaring the compensation amount, the family of not a single security guard has received it. Pawar had also said that QR codes would be issued to guards, as it would help them travel in trains. But even that has not happened. I have written a letter to the CM requesting him to issue a government resolution with regard to Pawar's promise. The state government should act on this."

Some of the security guards who died have been identified as Sachin Jadhav, Madhusudan Chavan, Sanjay Khadse, Sunil Narvankar, Maya Hazare, Shivaji Patekar, Ramchandra Patil, PD Kasurde, Shree Valunje, BM Shelar, Krishna Pednekar, Sanjay More and Sunil Sanap.

'Govt should help'

Sonali Narvankar, wife of deceased security guard Sunil Narvankar, said, "My husband was posted at an ATM in Govandi. He tested positive for COVID-19 and died on May 29. On July 30, the deputy CM declared a compensation amount for all those who have died due to the viral infection, but we are yet to get anything. We have also asked the Security Guards Board but they refused to give any compensation. I have three children and it's all my responsibility now. The government should help and give the money as soon as possible."

Deceased Madhusudan Chavan's brother Ramesh Chavan said, "My brother was posted at KEM Hospital. He tested positive in June and died later. His entire family was dependent on him. The government should pass a resolution and give compensation based on it."

Even after repeated attempts to contact Dinesh Patole, president of the Security Guards Board, he remained unavailable for comment.

