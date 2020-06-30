COVID-19 in Mumbai: Not wearing a mask? Shell out Rs 1,000, says BMC

While wearing facemasks was made compulsory in April this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order on Monday which says that those found not wearing one will be fined '1,000 from now on. The civic body has asked the police and ward officials to impose the fine.

The order issued by Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal states that many people were found stepping out of their homes and roaming in public places without masks, which is a risk not only for them but also for their fellow citizens who come in contact with them. The order further states that as gradual relaxations were being declared, there were chances of the virus spreading further. Hence, to contain the spread, it was necessary for people to wear masks in public places, adds the order.

It states that the masks may be three-ply, plain cloth ones or even homemade washable ones. Cops and other officials appointed by assistant commissioners for the job would impose a '1,000 fine on people found without masks.

Who should wear a mask?

. People on streets and in offices, shops, markets, clinics and hospitals

. People travelling in personal or official vehicles or public transport

. Those working at sites, offices

. People attending meetings

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news