COVID-19: With 2,261 new cases, Mumbai approaches two-lakh mark

Mumbai has approached the two-lakh-mark, as more than 2,000 cases were recorded on Sunday yet again along with 44 COVID-related deaths. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,96,459 COVID-19 cases. In Maharashtra, more than 18,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday taking the state's tally now to 13.39 lakh cases and after a steady rise, the recovery rate dipped slightly.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune led with 2,505 cases followed by Mumbai with 2,261. Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 1,267 cases, Nashik with 1,219 and Satara with 807. In MMR, while Thane had 723 new cases, all other districts had less than 350 cases each.



Officials conduct COVID-19 test in Navjeeva Society, Mahim. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it dipped by a few decimal points to 76.91 per cent and while 13,565 patients were discharged across the state, 4,190 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate finally increased to 82 per cent as did the doubling rate to 66 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 58,000 of them are in Pune, 29,975 are in Thane and 26,716 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained steady at 2.66 per cent and till date, there have been 35,571 COVID-related deaths and 418 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 380 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 44 followed by Pune with 41. Officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 200 occurred in the last 48 hours while 96 are from last week, the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 44 deaths, 38 patients were suffering from other ailments while 35 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 1.05 per cent as the total count stands at 1.98 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 13 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. R Central ward is leading with 1.52 per cent followed by H West and K West wards. R Central ward has more than 2,200 active cases and 12 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and four wards have more than 800 active cases each. On Sunday, Dharavi had 17 new cases, Dadar and Mahim had 39 and 26 each.

