CPI worker killed by Naxals in Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Representational picture

A village sarpanch's husband was killed by Naxals in Sukma district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh Wednesday afternoon, police said. Kalmu Dhruva, the victim, was a worker of the Communist Party of India (CPI) while his wife is sarpanch of Bodko village, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena.

"According to villagers, he was brutally beaten to death with sticks by the ultras," the SP said, adding that a police team has been sent to the spot. Naxals have called for a boycott of the Assembly polls. Polling in 18 constituencies in eight Naxal-affected districts - Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon -- will be held on November 12.

CPI candidate Manish Kunjam is contesting from Konta in Sukma district. The remaining 72 constituencies will go to the polls on November 20. Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

