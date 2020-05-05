CR, WR turn lockdown to their advantage, fix old, dangerous bridges

The old Byculla road overbridge was patched up with 70 bracket fixtures over the past 26 days

Finally, city's old and dangerous road overbridges got the much-needed attention, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. Central Railway and Western Railway turned the restriction on public's movement to its advantage by fixing the bridges along their respective lines.

While CR completed work on Byculla road bridge, National Highway bridge at Kasara and the busy road overbridge at Kopar, WR fixed a bridge crossing the lines at Dharavi and the one in Andheri is near-completion.

26 days to fix Byulla bridge

The old Byculla road overbridge was patched up with 70 bracket fixtures over the past 26 days at a cost of R13.811 lakh; the complete project was worth R1.13 crore. "Without lockdown, it would have taken more than two months to finish the work," a senior official pointed out.



CR fixed the bridge near Umbermali station with the help of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the last four days of April

"On Western Railway, work on strengthening the important Dharavi bridge girders was completed during the lockdown. In addition, one span of Andheri pipeline bridge was strengthened," WR's chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said.

CR takes NHAI help

Another important work on CR was to patch up the road overbridge near Umbermali in Kasara, which had been declared dangerous in the IIT-Bombay survey. The bridge was fixed in the last four days of April, taking advantage of the lockdown and with assistance from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The bridge near Umbermali station of Mumbai suburban railway was taken up for repairs following the joint recommendation of the IIT-B and the railways. CR sought the NHAI's assistance since the bridge passes under the Mumbai-Agra National Highway near Shirol village, over the rail lines between Umbermali and Kasara stations. The work involved repair of the slab upgrade, removing and relaying concrete, dismantling of about two metres of parapet wall and recasting it firmly.

Work sans disruption

An official involved in the upgrade said the work was completed in just a few days and involved no train cancellations. "We called 15 labourers from the NHAI and seven from the railways, and all the problems raised in the IIT survey were resolved," he added.

Additionally, the dismantling and upgrade work of road overbridge at Kopar has also been taken up in co-ordination with Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Had there been no lockdown, the work would have required a block leading to disruption in services of numerous local and outstation trains.

"Initially, it was decided to use diamond cutters that would have required 45 days with two hours of daily blocks at night. Now, during the lockdown, it's being done with concrete breaker, in day time. Work started on April 17," an official said. "The lockdown has given us an opportunity to renew and pump energy into the old infrastructure," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

In 2019, CR and WR had identified weak and corrosive bridges along the lines with the help of IIT-B teams. The joint safety audit has being conducted of all the 445 road overbridges and foot overbridges in Mumbai in order to ensure commuters' safety.

