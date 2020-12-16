Criminal Justice 2: Anupriya Goenka talks about her bonding with Pankaj Tripathi

After the success of Criminal Justice last year, Hotstar Specials is set to launch the next chapter in the franchise titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. One of India's most-loved characters, Madhav Mishra returns for what is deemed as the toughest case of his career.

The prime accused, Anu Chandra, has confessed to stabbing her husband, an eminent lawyer - Bikram Chandra - and is guilty in the eyes of the law. While many believe it to be an open-and-shut case, Anu's subsequent silence and unwillingness to defend herself begs the question - is there more to the case than what meets the eye?

Anupriya Goenka plays Nikhat Hussain, who is assisting Madhav Mishra – portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi – in Anu Chandra's defense. Speaking about her on and off screen relationship with Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka said, "For me, the highlight of working on Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors has been my camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi. There's a beautiful understanding that has developed between the two characters in the series, as well as in real life, there's a lot of trust and mutual respect between the two of us. I treasure my off-camera conversations with him which aren't necessarily about scene and acting, but also about topics like politics and life at large. I feel this reel and real partnership reflects quite well, which is why our chemistry was well appreciated in Criminal Justice. In the next chapter, the on-screen partnership between Madhav Mishra and Nikhat Hussain has evolved a lot, and I hope that comes through.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, this 8-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Bollywood's Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukerjee and written by Apurva Asrani, and is set to launch on December 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is one of the few stories in India to showcase the life and ordeal of women in prison.

