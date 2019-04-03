Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend dismisses pregnancy rumours: It's pasta, not bump

football

Recently, a number of media reports claimed that Georgina was about to have her second child with Ronaldo Georgina welcomed daughter Alana Martina in November 2017 with Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has quashed rumours that she is pregnant and instead blamed her baby bump on the amount of pasta she has been consuming recently.

"I had been travelling from plane to plane and had eaten pasta for four days in a row. I'm human. I retain liquids and my hormones influence me and I am still recovering from the previous birth," Georgina clarified in an interview with Spanish magazine Hola!

Georgina welcomed daughter Alana Martina in November 2017 with Ronaldo.

A few months ago, Georgina had made it clear that would not be having any more children in the near future. Ronaldo and Georgina have been together for the last two years.

