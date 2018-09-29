Critics hail Sanya Malhotra as a Pataakha performer!

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra has been hailed by all the film critics for her performance. The actress yet again has delivered a power-packed performance in her second outing at the box office

Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra is being hailed by not only by the masses but she has also won rave reviews from critics for her film Pataakha. The actress yet again has delivered a power-packed performance in her second outing at the box office. Sanya Malhotra has been hailed by all the film critics for her performance.

Here are a few reviews which Sanya has received for her performance in the film.

"Sanya Malhotra is top-notch to say the least. Both actresses have dug deep into their earthy characters and their feisty and animated performances are worthy of applause."

"Sanya Malhotra, straight out of Dangal, gets into another one. Here she proves why she was always an apt choice for Dangal. From getting the dialect on point to delivering the quirky dialogues, she does everything right."

"Sanya Malhotra is a revelation here. She completely got into the skin of the desi character she was playing. From the mannerisms and dialogue delivery to the faces she made, it was all spot on"

" Then there's Genda Kumari, the younger sister, called 'Marigold' by her English-speaking Army boyfriend. (He has a different nickname for her when she's angrier: Bloody Mary.) She is perpetually poised to strike. Even when simply checking to see if Badki has a fever, Chhutki's method is to smack her on the forehead. She is a feckless girl, grinning her widest when she comes up with suitably nuclear abuse, and Sanya Malhotra plays this character with unhinged enthusiasm. At one point we see her in school, learning active and passive voice, and I dare only marvel at the kind of profanity she will someday conjure. It's a delightfully scrappy character, and Malhotra appears to be a fearless actress."

"Sanya Malhotra is a delight to watch"

"Sanya Malhotra is fearless as Chutkki and sinks her teeth deep into her earthy character. Her wide grin when she comes up with a nuclear abuse is enough to crack you up. One more top-notch act from her after Dangal."

"Sanya Malhotra is fearless as Chutkki and sinks her teeth deep into her earthy character. Her wide grin when she comes up with a nuclear abuse is enough to crack you up. One more top-notch act from her after Dangal."

"Malhotra is a performer and we don't need a proof. Her second outing is dynamite. Genda Kumari is soft and not the one who ignites the fire, however, she is vengeful"

"Sanya outshines Radhika. The Dangal star appears more emotionally involved in scenes. You feel her anger, get involved with her pain and get excited with her."

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen next in Badhai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read: Pataakha Movie Review: Your Dose Of Smiles And Tears

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates