CTRL+ ALT + RELAX: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Self: Diwali detox

A unique detox and clean eating programme aims to help clean your system as well as initiate weight loss, increase energy levels, clear your skin and help plan a healthy, plant-based lifestyle. The two three-hour sessions will include cooking demos, a menu plan complete with a shopping list and inventory planning, and the support of a nutritionist.

On October 18, 19, 11 am to 2 pm

At Number 41, Dhanishtha, Tarangan Towers CHS, Near Cadbury Compound, Thane West.

Log on to sharan-india.org

Cost Rs 3,500 onwards

Learn: How to deal with life

Sneh Desai's signature scientific training programme in taking control of your life, is back for its annual event, which aims to help break through depression and deal with failure. Desai claims he will work towards building your confidence, improving your health and energy levels, helping you earn more, build your relationship skills, get rid of addictions, and manage stress.

On October 19 and 20, 8 am to 6 pm

At Hotel Hyatt Regency, Andheri East.

Log on to in.explara.com

Cost Rs 9,300 onwards

