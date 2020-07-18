Cuttack businessman gets himself gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh

After pictures of a man in Pune wearing a mask made of gold went viral amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a businessman in Odisha’s Cuttack decided to follow the suit and got one made for himself that is worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

Alok Mohanty, who owns a furniture shop, admitted that he has been harbouring an obsession for the yellow metal since childhood and got inspired by the Pune man who got a mask made of gold for Rs 2.85 lakh. "While watching television some time ago, I saw someone in Maharashtra wearing a mask made of gold. Since I have a tremendous weakness for gold, I decided to get one for myself," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mohanty then approached a jewellery shop from Mumbai that sent him a catalogue to choose from. After he selected a design, the shop took 22 days to make the mask. Mohanty said that the mask, that weighs 100 grams, was made with an N-95 mask used as the base. The elastic bands attached to the golden mask make for a secure fit and it is quite comfortable to wear, he added.

Multiple photos of the businessman have been making rounds of social media after it was shared by ANI on Twitter.

Odisha: A businessman in Cuttack says he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He says, "People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too." pic.twitter.com/dBmT3hdMtO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Mohanty admitted that his obsession with gold is such that he also owns caps and watches made of gold or lined with the yellow metal, PTI reported.

The businessman is also known for his social work amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He said he has been distributing food and other essential items to the needy during the pandemic and has been feeding stray animals too.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news