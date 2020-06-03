Cyclone Nisarga: BMC shares list of DO's and DONT's for Mumbaikars to stay safe

In view of the impending threat posed by the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a set of precautions which the citizens need to follow in order to deal with the onset of the 'rarest of rare' storm.

We will be sharing the detailed guidelines shortly. This tweet, we shared early this morning could be referred to for the time being Request all Mumbaikars to reach out to us for any query or concern & not believe in any rumours #CycloneNisarga #Dial1916

According to the set of precautions, the BMC urged people to keep an emergency medical kit ready, to use hands to protect head and neck and to help children, physically challenged and elderly people who need special care. The precautions also requested people to follow official instructions on television and radio and to store drinking water in clean place.

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being

Soon after the civic body shared the set of necessary precaution to be taken, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Facebook page and urged Mumbaikars to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga.

While sharing the video with his followers, Akshay said, "The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by MyBmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being." He also asked people to not pay heed to rumours and the cyclone storm Nisarga bravely.

Let us fight this danger like we are standing up to the Corona pandemic and are on our way to defeat it. Likewise, we will prevail over this situation too!



Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor inspected the city's emergency management department at Parel and took stock of the preparations made by the Municipal Corporation in view of cyclone Nisarga. Besides the mayor, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also addressed the state and requested the citizens to stay indoors on June 3 and 4.

Cyclone "NISARGA" is approaching North Maharashtra coast with speed of 11 KMPH. It is about 250 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 290 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 2330 hrs IST of 02.06.2020.

link of bulletin:-https://t.co/QSfsJn8fMK — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga is is about 250 km South-SouthWest of Alibaug and about 290 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai and is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3.

