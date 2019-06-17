Cyclone Vayu weakens, to cross Gujarat coast by night

mumbai-rains

The cyclone over northeast Arabian Sea has recurved and moved northeastward with a speed of about 13 kmph in the last six hours and weakened into a "deep depression"

Representational image

Ahmedabad:Cyclone Vayu has weakened and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as a "depression", the weatherman said. However, the Kutch district administration is on alert as the cyclone can cause heavy rainfall in the region.

THE SYSTEM IS VERY LIKELY TO WEAKEN INTO A DEPRESSION DURING NEXT 3-6 HOURS AND FURTHER WEAKEN INTO A WELL MARKED LOW PRESSURE AREA SUBSIQUENTLY WHILE MOVING TOWARDS GUJARAT COAST. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2019

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are prepared to carry out relief and rescue operations whenever required, an official said.

THE DEEP DEPRESSION OVER NORTHEAST ARABIAN SEA & NEIGHBOURHOOD REMAINED PRACTICALLY STATIONARY AND LAY CENTERED AT 1200 HRS IST OF 17TH JUNE, 2019 NEAR 22.00N/67.00E, ABOUT 235 KM WSW OF NALIYA (GUJARAT), 220 KM WSW OF DWARKA (GUJARAT) AND 320 KM WEST-SOUTHWEST OF BHUJ (GUJARAT). — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2019

The cyclone over northeast Arabian Sea has recurved and moved northeastward with a speed of about 13 kmph in the last six hours and weakened into a "deep depression", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. On Monday morning, the cyclone was centered about 260 km west-southwest of Naliya, 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 340 km west-southwest of Bhuj in Gujarat, it said. "The system is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next six hours. It is very likely to move northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by midnight of June 17 as a depression," the IMD said.

#Gujarat: Cyclone #Vayu is moving northeastwards; likely to hit the #Kutch coast by midnight. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 17, 2019

IMD: Cyclonic storm #VAYU lay centered at 0530 hrs IST today over Northeast Arabian Sea & neighborhood, about 280 Km west-southwest of Naliya, 260 Km west-southwest of Dwarka & 360 Km west-southwest of Bhuj. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/XJzEeIHZlc — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The sea will remain "rough to very rough" along and off the state coast on Monday, the MeT department said. It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the next 24 hours. Kutch Collector Remya Mohan said five teams of the NDRF were stationed in the district to help in rescue and relief work. She said the salt-pan workers were also advised to avoid venturing into the sea waters. The cyclone was earlier predicted to make landfall in Gujarat on June 13. However, it later began to move away from the state, sparing the coastline of any possible damage. The IMD last Friday said the cyclone was likely to "recurve" and return to the coast in Kutch district as a weakened system.

Top five news stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Powai police arrest pervert ex-professor for stalking, harassing student

The Powai police on Saturday arrested a man who formerly worked as a professor at a premier engineering institute in the city for allegedly sending lewd messages and videos to one of his ex-students. The accused, identified as Vijay Deshmukh, had been fired from the institute in 2018 following the student's complaint to its women's cell. But he resurfaced in her life recently after she returned from South Korea, following which she filed a police complaint against him. (Read more)

Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Life is plastic and fantastic for Mumbai once again. While the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been making tall claims regarding the effective implementation of the plastic ban, a test drive by mid-day at various markets in the city has revealed a very different picture. Close to a year since the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in the open market. (Read full story)

Female leopard that attacked two kids found dead in Thane

The decomposed carcass of a 10-year-old female leopard that attacked two children a couple of days back, was found in the forest patch in Murbad, Thane on Saturday. The children were attacked when they had gone to the forest with their grandmother to collect firewood and fruits in Karpewadi forest on Friday afternoon. (Read full story)

Mumbai: A year and Rs 3.34 crore later, Gokhale Bridge opens up

Almost after a year since repair work started, Andheri's Gokhale Bridge was fully opened to the public on Sunday morning. The work, which started in July last year after the cantilever footpath on the southern end of the bridge collapsed, was carried out at a cost of R3.34 crore. Soon after the incident, Western Railway (WR) had undertaken a safety audit of the bridge with help from IIT-Bombay, following which major repair and strengthening works had been identified. (Read full story)

Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates