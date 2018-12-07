Daddy duty! Karan Johar picks up kids Yash and Roohi from school

bollywood

Karan Johar and sons Roohi and Yash

Daddy duties beckon Karan Johar now that children, Roohi and Yash, have started going to school. It was on Monday-the day of Simmba's trailer launch that Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi started going to pre-school. At the trailer launch, filmmaker spoke about how the day called for a double celebration for him.

On Thursday, Karan Johar was spotted at a Khar kindergarten waiting to pick up his kids. His presence did attract attention, but KJo was too busy with the twins who were excited to see him. They seemed to have lots to tell him about their day. The tots, who turned two in February, began attending the play school since Monday. KJo is quite a hands-on dad, we must say.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, keeps sharing photos and videos of the kids on Instagram. Recently, the tots were gifted a toy car from their father's protege Sidharth Malhotra and they seemed quite elated after their joyride.

The kids are said to be fond of Sid uncle. Meanwhile, KJo treated his fans with an adorable video of Yash and Roohi. He took to his official Instagram account to share the cute video of his little ones, riding and dancing together on their toy car. He captioned the video as, "Please see the dancing the driving skills! #mylovestory #roohiandyash [sic]."

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker announced the happy news of the birth of his twins through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father Yash Johar and interestingly, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

