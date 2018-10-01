Dakota Johnson shares number, urges women to speak up

hollywood

Dakota Johnson said, "I want you to call me on 212-653-8806 and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and tell me what you've gone through"

Dakota Johnson is urging girls and women to call her and share their stories about sexual assault. While addressing the crowd at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, the Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) star said she "wants to help women and girls around the world to tell their story."

She took her phone out and added, "I want you to call me on 212-653-8806 and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and tell me what you've gone through."

Johnson continued, "If we don't speak the same language, that's okay. We have a team for that; we'll translate it. If you're going to threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that too."

The actor further announced that she will compile these stories and get them heard to amplify their voice. "Together, we can achieve a world where she is equal," she concluded.

Combating sexual assault was a prevalent theme at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. While musicians such as Shawn Mendes, Janet Jackson, and Cardi B performed, panic broke out briefly when a fence barrier collapsed. However, Coldplay singer Chris Martin told concert-goers that everyone was safe and there was nothing to worry about.

