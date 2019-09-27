Mumbai Crime: Dancing baba accused of cheating still absconding

Three months after an FIR was registered against a self-styled godman for cheating people, the baba is yet to be arrested. Local activist Virendra Pandey had registered an FIR against Chandrashekhar Pujari alias Annu Baba at the Vakola police station on July 1. The FIR was taken down by the police only after the intervention of Bandra court whom the complainant had approached owing to the cops' reluctance to take down his complaint.

A case under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghhori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 has been registered against Annu Baba.

Pandey, 53, told mid-day that he had been consistently requesting Vakola police to register a case but he had to approach the Bandra court since they "showed no interest".

The court had on June 24 ruled, "The PSO of Vakola police station is directed to register an offence against the non-applicant treating this application as an FIR and investigate the same."

The cops took five days to register the case under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Black Magic Act.

"Annu Baba is 28 years old and worked as a tailor before posing as a godman and cheating people. He dances to the tune of religious songs in front of people who pay up to R501 to enter the temple where he performs," Pandey told mid-day.

He added, "The baba is also involved in the sacrifice of chicken and goats inside the premises of a temple in Santacruz East. He has been telling people that if their wishes are not fulfilled and they want to get rid of problems, they need to sacrifice chicken and goats."

"I have submitted videos and photographs as pieces of evidence to police officers but they have not done anything yet. The case is registered but no arrest has been made so far," Pandey said, adding that the baba dons a saffron-coloured robe on Tuesdays and Fridays to dance before an audience who gets terrified with his performance and succumbs to pressure regarding sacrificing animals. "He has been calling himself an avtaar of Mata Kali," Pandey added.

Senior inspector of Vakola police station Kailashchandra Avhad said, "We have received a court order to register the case. We are now investigating into the matter. He will be arrested after that."

