Daniel Weber has a heartfelt birthday wish for Sunny Leone, calls her an inspiration!

May 13 is the day when Sunny Leone turns a year younger! And as much as fans and all her followers are showering her with their love, support, and wishes, her hubby Daniel Weber had to do something different and something that makes him stand out from the rest of the lot. And he indeed did that. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a picture of the actress and called her an inspiration and a role model to millions.

He wrote- "Happy birthday baby !!!! You are so much in life and I wish everyday I can tell you everything that comes to my mind !!! You are the greatest wife , mother and lover !!! An inspiration to millions and a role model !!! Iconic !!! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled !!! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble !!! I love you so much !!! Xoxo!!! Love you baby love !!" (sic) Commenting on the post, Leone wrote- "So sweet!!" (sic) Have a look at the adorable post right here:

And then taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a video where she could be seen thanking everyone for their lovely wishes and making her birthday a lot more special. Watch it:

Leone and Weber are currently in Los Angeles with their three children since they felt it would be safer for them to stay there during this time when the whole world is fighting what the actress has described as an invisible killer- Coronavirus. Hope they all stay safe and sound!

Leone has truly made a mark for herself in Bollywood in these last eight years since she has been working. Making her debut in 2012 with Jism 2, she went on to become a rage with some massively successful songs like Baby Doll and films like Ragini MMS 2. Here's wishing the gorgeous lady a happy birthday!

